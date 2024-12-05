Diwakar Choubey Sells 720 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $64,807.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,116,351.05. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MoneyLion alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Diwakar Choubey sold 16,080 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,454,275.20.

On Friday, November 15th, Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $1,612,854.63.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Diwakar Choubey sold 5,422 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $488,088.44.

MoneyLion Stock Up 3.7 %

MoneyLion stock opened at $89.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $988.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.86 and a beta of 3.08. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $106.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 52.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $574,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

ML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.