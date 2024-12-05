Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.500-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.5 billion-$40.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.5 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.32.

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

