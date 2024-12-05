Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.56-$40.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.52 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. This trade represents a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

