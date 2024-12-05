Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Truist Financial

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.07. 2,182,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,351. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

