Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$145.00.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.2 %

DOL stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$140.34. The company had a trading volume of 430,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,977. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$89.93 and a 1 year high of C$152.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$143.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$134.23.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

