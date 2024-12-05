East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $36,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $113.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,279,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,413.83. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $45,980.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,210. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

