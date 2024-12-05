Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,425 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LZ. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 184,696 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,466,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,698,000 after purchasing an additional 521,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,533 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 63,980 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

