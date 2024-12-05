Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.15 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,034 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

