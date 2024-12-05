Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 162.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,248,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after buying an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.