Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 8,218 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $231.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $237.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.63.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total value of $326,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,935,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,215,132.98. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,035. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

