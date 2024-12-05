Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $30.14. Approximately 312,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 929,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,566.13. The trade was a 85.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $3,573,878.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,904 shares in the company, valued at $197,247.28. The trade was a 94.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.