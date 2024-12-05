eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in eHealth by 40.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in eHealth by 3,996.8% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 76.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 28.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
