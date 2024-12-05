Enbridge FY2024 EPS Cut by National Bank Financial

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $44.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 273,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 175,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 123,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 11,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

