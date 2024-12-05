Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Up 0.8% After Dividend Announcement

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $44.07 and last traded at $43.98. Approximately 556,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,850,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.