Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA trimmed its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Enovis were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $505.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

ENOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

