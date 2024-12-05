Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Brent John Conway Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brent John Conway sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.86, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.53. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.94 and a 1 year high of C$3.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$503.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

