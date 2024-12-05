EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,558,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,215,939 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $4,125,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $129.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.