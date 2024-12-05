EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Riposte Capital LLC

Riposte Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. EQT accounts for 1.2% of Riposte Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Riposte Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of EQT worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

