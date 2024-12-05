Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Price Down 0.4% After Insider Selling

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $959.00 and last traded at $960.53. Approximately 75,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 531,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $964.84.

Specifically, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total transaction of $1,456,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,419,399.88. The trade was a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total transaction of $213,608.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,633. This represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,211.78. This represents a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.56.

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $907.28 and its 200-day moving average is $836.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 302.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after buying an additional 813,666 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 89,348.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,111,000 after buying an additional 398,494 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 202.3% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,441,000 after buying an additional 344,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 104.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,133,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

