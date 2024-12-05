Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NOA Q2 Earnings

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

Shares of NOA opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

