Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 13,000 REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 11,731.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 126,249 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 79,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGNX opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $453.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,101.46. The trade was a 46.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

