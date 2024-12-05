Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys New Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,636,000. BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 896.6% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 254,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 229,202 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

