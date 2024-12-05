Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 395 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 365,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,614,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.31.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte purchased 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

