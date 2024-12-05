Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 7,200 Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nkarta by 1,887.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nkarta by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Nkarta from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $191.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

