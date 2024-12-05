Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $296,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Separately, Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PICK opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.