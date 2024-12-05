Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Generac by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after purchasing an additional 299,205 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Generac by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC stock opened at $182.59 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.16 and a 200-day moving average of $156.21.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 22.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

