Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes $380,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 178.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $5,731,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

