Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 586,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,358,000 after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 28,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,704. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

