Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Stephens

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EE. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 814,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,385,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

