Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fabrinet by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 732.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.14.

Fabrinet Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $241.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.92. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $278.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.12.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $804.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.