Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is Rush Island Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Rush Island Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,006,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 601,830 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for approximately 8.9% of Rush Island Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rush Island Management LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $115,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $113.74 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $95.97 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

