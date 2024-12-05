FFW Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

FFW Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFWC remained flat at $39.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.05. FFW has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $40.25.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

