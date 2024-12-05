Financial Review: Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI) & Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI – Get Free Report) and Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Williams Industries and Gulf Island Fabrication”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gulf Island Fabrication $151.07 million 0.76 -$24.40 million $1.05 6.67

Williams Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Williams Industries and Gulf Island Fabrication, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Industries and Gulf Island Fabrication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A Gulf Island Fabrication 10.54% 20.64% 13.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Williams Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gulf Island Fabrication beats Williams Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Industries

Williams Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells welded steel plate girders, rolled steel beams, stay-in-place bridge decking, and light structural and other metal products in the United States. The company also offers steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation services, as well as rigging and specialized hauling services. It also rents cranes. The company provides its services and products for industrial, governmental, commercial, and institutional construction markets. Williams Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Manassas, Virginia.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works. It also fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components. In addition, the company fabricates newbuild marine vessels and provides marine repair and maintenance services. The company serves international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial, and power operators; and engineering, procurement, and construction companies. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

