First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.78 and traded as low as $62.60. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF shares last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8446 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

