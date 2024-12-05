Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.35.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Trading Up 14.4 %

FIVE stock opened at $120.12 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,649,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 769,980 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,981,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,829,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,042.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after buying an additional 356,776 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.