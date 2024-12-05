Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,857.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 284,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

