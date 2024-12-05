Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $434,000 in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $300.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

