Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $504,000 in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

TBUX opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

