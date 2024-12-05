Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NANC opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF Company Profile

The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (NANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Democratic members of the US Congress and their families. NANC was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

