Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the second quarter worth $349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Stock Performance

KWT opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

