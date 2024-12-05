Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 2,562 iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $145.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.15 and a 200-day moving average of $144.51. The firm has a market cap of $671.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $129.75 and a 1-year high of $153.55.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

