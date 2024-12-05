Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

ARKK opened at $60.83 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.