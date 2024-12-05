Fortis (TSE:FTS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$63.75 and last traded at C$63.48, with a volume of 74338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.33.

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59. The firm has a market cap of C$31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 21,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.45, for a total value of C$1,334,543.75. Also, Senior Officer Keri Linda Glitch acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.41 per share, with a total value of C$27,634.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,634.59. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

