Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Releases Earnings Results

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Frasers Group had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.88%.

Shares of LON FRAS opened at GBX 655.50 ($8.33) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 784.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 831.84. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 626.50 ($7.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 949.50 ($12.06). The firm has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

