Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.77. 928,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,135,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Frontier Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at $204,210. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,564,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,768 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $21,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 441,001 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 235.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 453,736 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Further Reading

