FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Elizabeth Sandler Buys 1,000 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,471. This trade represents a 14.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 1,548,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,886,000 after buying an additional 356,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,282,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after purchasing an additional 188,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,352,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,462,000 after buying an additional 3,012,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,034,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

