FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.01 and traded as high as $40.17. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 100,171 shares.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $352.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December stock. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December comprises about 4.6% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned about 21.40% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December worth $72,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

