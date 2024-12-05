Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Gaia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Gaia Trading Down 3.1 %
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gaia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
