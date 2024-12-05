Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Gaia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Gaia Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GAIA traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 32,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $138.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gaia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

