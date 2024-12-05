Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,025,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after buying an additional 1,754,370 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,075,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,682,000 after buying an additional 821,634 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,936,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,564,000 after buying an additional 350,250 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,534,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,726,000 after buying an additional 341,492 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $151,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,252. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

