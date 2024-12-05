Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a C$28.50 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.70.

Gibson Energy stock traded up C$1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$25.58. 941,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.42 and a 1 year high of C$26.10.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

